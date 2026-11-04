🎓 Newnan, GA Education Jobs – Multiple Roles from Coaching to Leadership

Newnan’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to youth sports. If you like helping kids learn and grow, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta – Summit Family YMCA

YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta – Location: Newnan, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach group fitness classes on land or in the water while helping members stay healthy and connected. This role is great if you love leading workouts, enjoy music, and want to be part of a mission-driven, community-focused team.

Employer: Connie's Education Station 2

Location: Newnan, GA 30263

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10,000 – $25,000 per year

Support the Director with daily operations, budgeting, and staff leadership in an educational setting. Good fit if you have a background in education, enjoy organizing people and programs, and want leadership experience without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Super Soccer Stars

Location: Preschools in Newnan & Sharpsburg, GA (plus possible Peachtree City hours)

Preschools in (plus possible Peachtree City hours) Type: Part-time, entry-level

Schedule: Wed & Fri mornings, ~5–8 hrs/week to start

Salary: Not listed

Coach fun, simple soccer classes for preschoolers using a set curriculum—no prior coaching experience required. Perfect if you like working with little kids, want a few steady morning hours, and enjoy staying active.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.