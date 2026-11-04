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🎓 Newnan, GA Education Jobs – Multiple Roles from Coaching to Leadership
Newnan’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to youth sports. If you like helping kids learn and grow, there are a few solid options to check out this week.
Group Exercise Instructor II – YMCA
- Employer: YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta – Summit Family YMCA
- Location: Newnan, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach group fitness classes on land or in the water while helping members stay healthy and connected. This role is great if you love leading workouts, enjoy music, and want to be part of a mission-driven, community-focused team.
Assistant Director – Connie's Education Station 2
- Employer: Connie's Education Station 2
- Location: Newnan, GA 30263
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $10,000 – $25,000 per year
Support the Director with daily operations, budgeting, and staff leadership in an educational setting. Good fit if you have a background in education, enjoy organizing people and programs, and want leadership experience without a full-time schedule.
Preschool Soccer Coach – Super Soccer Stars
- Employer: Super Soccer Stars
- Location: Preschools in Newnan & Sharpsburg, GA (plus possible Peachtree City hours)
- Type: Part-time, entry-level
- Schedule: Wed & Fri mornings, ~5–8 hrs/week to start
- Salary: Not listed
Coach fun, simple soccer classes for preschoolers using a set curriculum—no prior coaching experience required. Perfect if you like working with little kids, want a few steady morning hours, and enjoy staying active.
If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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