Newington has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. All three are in loving foster homes and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniel Age: About 2 years (young)

About 2 years (young) Gender: Female

Size: About 22 lbs

About 22 lbs Shelter: Oldies But Goodies Cocker Rescue, Inc.

Location needs: Northern VA/MD/DC area, suburban home with a secure fenced yard

What we know about Hazel:

Hazel is a beautiful young cocker spaniel who loves snacks and belly rubs. In her foster home, she goes out into a fenced yard throughout the day. She does very well with other dogs and learns from them, so the rescue says her ideal home has another friendly pup to show her the ropes.

If you have a safe yard and a friendly resident dog, Hazel could be a wonderful match.

Contact: Oldies But Goodies Cocker Rescue, Inc. – (703) 533-2373

👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniel Age: About 2 years (young)

About 2 years (young) Gender: Male

Size: About 25 lbs

About 25 lbs Color: Black and white, with a cute pink nose

Black and white, with a Shelter: Oldies But Goodies Cocker Rescue, Inc.

What we know about Rowan:

Rowan is a gorgeous black and white cocker spaniel with very pretty eyes. He is great with other dogs and would love a snuggly dog sibling in his new home. He enjoys sleeping on the couch, snuggling with his foster mom and dog friends, and taking quiet walks in the neighborhood.

Rowan has started OBG-sponsored heartworm treatment and is available for adoption during his treatment, so his new family should be ready to follow the vet’s guidance while he finishes getting healthy.

Contact: Oldies But Goodies Cocker Rescue, Inc. – (703) 533-2373

👉 Meet Rowan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Adult (about 7 years)

(about 7 years) Gender: Male

Size: About 5 lbs

About 5 lbs Shelter: Oldies But Goodies Cocker Rescue, Inc.

Fostered in: Springfield, VA

What we know about Cake:

Cake is a tiny 7-year-old Maltese mix and a real “yummy treat” of a dog. He is great with other dogs and loves snuggling with his foster family. He recently had a small growth removed; the biopsy showed a low-grade cancer that was completely excised, and no further treatment is needed according to the rescue. They describe him as having a big personality and being a very sweet little guy.

If you’re looking for a small, cuddly companion, Cake could be the perfect match.

Contact: Oldies But Goodies Cocker Rescue, Inc. – (703) 533-2373

👉 Meet Cake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Newington, VA (or the broader Northern VA/MD/DC area), please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find the families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.