🏗️ Newington NH Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Newington’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles in design, manufacturing, and clean energy. If you’ve got mechanical or project engineering experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. Location: Newington, NH (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Help keep SIG’s firearms products running at top quality by fixing production issues, improving designs, and supporting the move from R&D to full production. This role is hands-on with SOLIDWORKS, Agile PLM, GD&T, and cross-team work with Quality, Operations, and R&D.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a manufacturing client)

(recruiting for a manufacturing client) Location: Newington, NH (listed as Portsmouth area)

(listed as Portsmouth area) Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $85,000–$115,000/year

Design and test advanced mechanical products used by demanding pro and commercial users worldwide. You’ll work from concept through production with 3D CAD (SolidWorks), FEA/CFD, GD&T, and PLM, in a highly technical R&D setting with strong growth potential.

Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company

Location: Newington, NH (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,400–$73,000/year

Lead manufacturing projects that support clean energy solutions, from contract award through final delivery. You’ll define manufacturing processes, build production schedules, support CNC machining and welding work, and solve shop-floor issues while enjoying a full corporate benefits package.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—engineering roles like these in Newington don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.