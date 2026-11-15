Newington has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each one has different needs and charms, but all are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Pomeranian mix

Pomeranian mix Age: Senior male

male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Newington

Phone: (800) 452-0114

Home & lifestyle:

Can live in any size home, including apartments

Good option for a first-time dog owner

Calm overall but still has little bursts of energy and needs daily exercise

Family & other pets:

Has not had much experience with children, but may do well with gentle, respectful kids

Limited experience with cats or dogs, but may be open to sharing a home with the right furry friend

Special notes:

Has some special needs, but is still very much ready for love and a comfy retirement home

👉 Meet Ace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young male

male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Newington

Phone: (800) 452-0114

Home & lifestyle:

Can live in a single-family home or condo ; apartment considered

; Active, rambunctious type who will enjoy play and exercise

Family & other pets:

Needs dog-savvy kids who are used to energetic dogs

who are used to energetic dogs Wants to be the only pet in the home while he settles in

How to meet Sully:

Kennels are closed to general viewing

Call the shelter or visit between 12:00pm–4:30pm, 7 days a week to speak with an adoption counselor

👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Young female

female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Newington

Phone: (800) 452-0114

Home & lifestyle:

Can live in any size home, including apartments

Young and likely to enjoy regular activity and training

Family & other pets:

Would like to live with dog-savvy kids over 12

May enjoy living with a resident dog , pending a successful meet-and-greet

, pending a successful meet-and-greet Hasn’t had much experience in some situations and will benefit from patient guidance

How to meet Maple:

Kennels are closed to general viewing

Call the shelter or visit 12:00pm–4:30pm, 7 days a week to talk with an adoption counselor

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Newington, CT, consider calling Connecticut Humane Society - Newington at (800) 452-0114 or stopping by during open hours to learn more about these dogs and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.