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🐶 Gentle, Lively Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Newington CT
Newington has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each one has different needs and charms, but all are looking for a safe, loving home.
Ace
- Breed: Pomeranian mix
- Age: Senior male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Newington
- Phone: (800) 452-0114
Home & lifestyle:
- Can live in any size home, including apartments
- Good option for a first-time dog owner
- Calm overall but still has little bursts of energy and needs daily exercise
Family & other pets:
- Has not had much experience with children, but may do well with gentle, respectful kids
- Limited experience with cats or dogs, but may be open to sharing a home with the right furry friend
Special notes:
- Has some special needs, but is still very much ready for love and a comfy retirement home
👉 Meet Ace and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sully
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Young male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Newington
- Phone: (800) 452-0114
Home & lifestyle:
- Can live in a single-family home or condo; apartment considered
- Active, rambunctious type who will enjoy play and exercise
Family & other pets:
- Needs dog-savvy kids who are used to energetic dogs
- Wants to be the only pet in the home while he settles in
How to meet Sully:
- Kennels are closed to general viewing
- Call the shelter or visit between 12:00pm–4:30pm, 7 days a week to speak with an adoption counselor
👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maple
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Young female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Newington
- Phone: (800) 452-0114
Home & lifestyle:
- Can live in any size home, including apartments
- Young and likely to enjoy regular activity and training
Family & other pets:
- Would like to live with dog-savvy kids over 12
- May enjoy living with a resident dog, pending a successful meet-and-greet
- Hasn’t had much experience in some situations and will benefit from patient guidance
How to meet Maple:
- Kennels are closed to general viewing
- Call the shelter or visit 12:00pm–4:30pm, 7 days a week to talk with an adoption counselor
👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Newington, CT, consider calling Connecticut Humane Society - Newington at (800) 452-0114 or stopping by during open hours to learn more about these dogs and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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