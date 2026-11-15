Newington has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy, loving home. Each one is cared for by the Connecticut Humane Society – Newington and is ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Newington

Connecticut Humane Society - Newington Phone: (800) 452-0114

Autumn is an adult black beauty who may enjoy living with another cat. She hasn’t had much experience with children, but she’s open to a home with gentle, respectful kids. She also hasn’t been around dogs much and might be willing to share her home with a calm canine friend.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Newington

Connecticut Humane Society - Newington Phone: (800) 452-0114

Navi is an adorable white kitten, full of curiosity and play. Like all kittens, she’ll need a kitten-proofed home, lots of playtime, and a family ready for a long-term commitment. Some kittens enjoy other animals and some don’t, and the shelter can help you see how Navi does.

👉 Meet Navi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Newington

Connecticut Humane Society - Newington Phone: (800) 452-0114

Binx is a tiny black kitten with a big future ahead of him. He’s playful, curious, and will grow into a cat who depends on you for love and care. Be ready to kitten-proof your space and enjoy the fun and energy that comes with a young kitten.

👉 Meet Binx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society - Newington

Connecticut Humane Society - Newington Phone: (800) 452-0114

Parker is an adult white cat who loves being close to her person. Her office mate says she doesn’t really understand “personal space”—she wants to be your furry shadow and best friend. She hasn’t had much experience with kids, cats, or dogs, but is willing to consider sharing her home with respectful children and possibly another furry friend.

👉 Meet Parker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Newington, CT, consider visiting the Connecticut Humane Society - Newington or calling (800) 452-0114 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.