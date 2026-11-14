📅 Virtual author talk: Rebecca Roanhorse will be joining Newington readers online for a live conversation about her Between Earth and Sky fantasy trilogy — Black Sun, Fevered Star, and Mirrored Heavens.

The books blend celestial magic, political intrigue, and ancient prophecies, drawing on cultures of the pre-Columbian Americas and reshaping modern speculative fiction.

The talk will be held virtually on Thursday, November 19 at 7:00 pm.

Registration is required to attend. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

If you enjoy fantasy, worldbuilding, or just want a cozy evening book event from home, be sure to sign up ahead of time.