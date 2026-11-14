📅 Virtual author talk for fantasy fans and readers!

Join a virtual conversation with author Rebecca Roanhorse on Thursday, November 19 at 7:00 pm. She’ll be talking about her Between Earth and Sky fantasy trilogy: Black Sun, Fevered Star, and Mirrored Heavens, which draw on pre-Columbian American cultures, celestial magic, and political intrigue.

The event is online and registration is required.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

If you enjoy fantasy, speculative fiction, or author talks, this is a nice at-home event to add to your calendar.