🏛️ Newington Parks & Rec: Nov. 17 Meeting & Holiday Events

The Board of Parks & Recreation will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM in a hybrid format: in person at the Mortensen Community Center Multi-Purpose Room and online via Zoom. Virtual access details are to be posted at https://www.newingtonct.gov/virtualmeetingschedule.

The agenda includes approval of the October 20, 2026 minutes and two Public Participation periods where residents can speak. The Board will receive a letter from Don Lukowski, review the October 2026 Monthly Report and Tree Warden Report, and hold a final discussion on the rules and regulations for using parks and recreation facilities.

New business includes reviewing the Winter Program Guide, setting the 2027–2028 meeting schedule, and considering Night of Lights sponsorships from Cedar Ridge Construction, Preferred Electric, and Ruth's Chris Steak House.

Updates will cover Candlewyck Park being featured in the Landscape Structures 2027 Catalog, youth and adult basketball (with youth registration due Friday, November 20, 2026 at 11:00 a.m.), holiday decorations, and gingerbread house decorating.

Upcoming events:

Night of Lights , Main Street: Friday, Dec. 4, 2026, 6:00–8:00 p.m. (with Rumor Rentals photo booth)

, Main Street: (with Rumor Rentals photo booth) Holiday Craft Fair , Mortensen Community Center: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026, 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

, Mortensen Community Center: Building A Strong Community Awards: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2026, 5:45 p.m.

The Dec. 15, 2026 Board meeting is canceled.

Parks & Rec contacts: 24-Hour Info (860) 665-8686, Phone (860) 665-8666, Fax (860) 665-8739, parksandrec@newingtonct.gov, www.newingtonct.gov.