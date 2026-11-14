Newington’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hands-on bedside care to federal physician roles. Here are several solid options if you want to stay local and grow your career.

Employer: Masonicare at Middlewoods of Newington

Masonicare at Middlewoods of Newington Location: Newington, CT

Type: Per Diem

Salary: Not listed

Help residents with daily living (bathing, dressing, meals, mobility) in a supportive assisted living setting. Good fit if you have a current CT CNA certificate, want flexible per diem shifts, and like a team that offers competitive pay, 401(k) match, and career growth opportunities.

Employer: National Seating & Mobility

Location: Newington, CT

Type: Full-time (8-hour day shift, Monday–Friday)

(8-hour day shift, Monday–Friday) Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on role building, repairing, and delivering wheelchairs and mobility equipment in homes, clinics, and schools. Great if you’re mechanically inclined, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady weekday hours plus PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, and tuition assistance.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Connecticut Healthcare System

Location: Newington Campus, Newington, CT

Type: Full-time, Permanent (Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)

(Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.) Salary: $200,000 – $250,000 per year (final amount set by VA pay process)

Provide primary care to Veterans with a stable weekday schedule and no physician employment contract. This role comes with 50–55 days of paid time off, federal pension plus 401(k) with up to 5% match, strong federal insurance options, malpractice coverage, and potential Education Debt Reduction Program support up to $200,000 for student loans.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Newington employers often have similar roles open up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.