🛒 Newington CT Retail Jobs: Multiple Leadership Roles Hiring

Newington’s retail scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like leading teams and helping customers. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. Location: Newington, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.19 – $20.19/hour

Keyholder role leading a zone of the sales floor, handling merchandising, signage, stocking, and customer service. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of retail supervisor experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want benefits (medical, dental, vision after 90 days), 401(k) with match, and a 20% discount.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Newington, CT

Type: Listed as Internship (professional, full-time style schedule)

Listed as (professional, full-time style schedule) Pay: $67,600 – $79,400/year (salary)

Lead the whole store: sales goals, hiring and coaching a team of 10–20, inventory, and customer service for both DIY and professional auto customers. Expect 50–55 hours/week over 5–6 days, rotating nights and weekends. Great if you have 2–3 years retail management, some auto parts interest, and want a higher-paying leadership role with a full benefits program.

Employer: Leslie's Poolmart

Location: Newington, CT

Type: Not stated (assistant store leadership role)

Not stated (assistant store leadership role) Pay: $18.24 – $20.24/hour

Support the General Manager with store operations, sales, merchandising, and training the team, plus hands-on tasks like water testing and basic mechanical repairs. Good for someone 18+ with 1 year of retail or customer service, some leadership experience, and the ability to lift 50 lbs. Comes with paid training, benefits, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles nearby, and moving up often starts with that first application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.