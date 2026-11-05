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🍽️ Newington CT Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Newington’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of flexible hours, entry-level options, and chances to grow.
Coffee Host (Morning Shifts, Seasonal)
- Employer: Stew Leonard's
- Location: Newington, CT
- Pay: Estimated $17.25–$18.25/hour, seasonal hourly
- Type: Seasonal, morning shifts (must be 18+; as early as 6:30am)
You’ll greet customers at the coffee bar, brew and serve coffee, handle basic food prep, and keep the area clean and stocked. Entry-level with no experience required, good for early birds who like a busy, customer-facing role.
Waitstaff – Assisted Living (Per Diem)
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Cedar Mountain Commons
- Location: Newington, CT
- Hours: Kitchen open 6AM–7PM; used to cover vacations, holidays, weekends, and open shifts
- Type: Per diem (as-needed), Waitstaff
Serve meals to residents in an assisted living community, keeping the dining room clean and welcoming. Good fit if you’re dependable, flexible, and like working with older adults in a calm, team-focused setting.
Server
- Employer: The Flying Monkey Grill & Bar
- Location: Currently Hartford, moving to 2095 Berlin Tpke, Newington, CT in November
- Type: Server, likely part-time (not stated)
Classic restaurant server role: set tables, present menus, run food, and give guests a great experience. They’re looking for someone reliable who can multitask under pressure; prior serving experience is a plus but not required.
If one of these feels like a match, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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