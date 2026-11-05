🍽️ Newington CT Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Newington’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of flexible hours, entry-level options, and chances to grow.

Employer: Stew Leonard's

Stew Leonard's Location: Newington, CT

Pay: Estimated $17.25–$18.25/hour , seasonal hourly

, seasonal hourly Type: Seasonal, morning shifts (must be 18+; as early as 6:30am)

You’ll greet customers at the coffee bar, brew and serve coffee, handle basic food prep, and keep the area clean and stocked. Entry-level with no experience required, good for early birds who like a busy, customer-facing role.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Cedar Mountain Commons

Location: Newington, CT

Hours: Kitchen open 6AM–7PM ; used to cover vacations, holidays, weekends, and open shifts

Kitchen open ; used to cover Type: Per diem (as-needed), Waitstaff

Serve meals to residents in an assisted living community, keeping the dining room clean and welcoming. Good fit if you’re dependable, flexible, and like working with older adults in a calm, team-focused setting.

Employer: The Flying Monkey Grill & Bar

Location: Currently Hartford, moving to 2095 Berlin Tpke, Newington, CT in November

Currently Hartford, moving to in November Type: Server, likely part-time (not stated)

Classic restaurant server role: set tables, present menus, run food, and give guests a great experience. They’re looking for someone reliable who can multitask under pressure; prior serving experience is a plus but not required.

If one of these feels like a match, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.