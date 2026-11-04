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📅 In-person Technology Buying Guide at Newington Library
📅 Technology Buying Guide at Newington Library
The Newington Library is hosting an in-person "Technology Buying Guide" program to help you sort through all the new gadgets before the holidays.
You’ll learn about popular devices like smart TVs, smartphones, headphones, smartwatches, Kindle e-readers, and iPads, plus get tips on where to buy them.
Registration is required. Sign up through the Newington Library Programs event page to reserve your spot.
If you’re feeling overwhelmed by tech gift choices, this session is designed to make things simpler and help you shop with confidence.
More Info: Technology Buying Guide - Newingto...
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