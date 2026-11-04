🛒 Newington CT Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying $16.94–$27/hr

Newington’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and a mix of full‑time and part‑time roles. If you like helping customers or keeping stores looking sharp, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Newington, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.94–$17.75 per hour

Help customers find the right auto parts while earning steady pay and accessing a comprehensive health and wellness benefits program. Good fit if you have retail or automotive experience and want full-time hours with benefits.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Newington, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.94–$17.85 per hour

Weekday merchandising role where you set up displays, update signs, and keep products easy to find—most weekends off. Comes with access to health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount for eligible associates.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 3465 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums)

Full-time role at the gas station/car wash area helping members, running the register, stocking, and keeping the area clean and safe. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: Samplers Inc. (for a national retail partner)

Location: Newington, CT 06111

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Independent merchandising role stocking shelves, doing resets, and setting up displays in local stores. Offers weekly pay, paid training, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, and ongoing part-time work—great if you like working on your own and moving between locations.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.