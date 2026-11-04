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🏭 Newington CT Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Newington’s aerospace scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on, high-precision work. Here are a few strong picks if you’re ready for your next move on the shop floor or in quality.
Operator – Non-Certified (2nd Shift)
- Employer: GKN Aerospace
- Location: Newington, CT
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: $50,886 – $63,608 per year
Run horizontal and large milling machines / multi‑axis CNC centers in an aerospace environment, from loading parts to checking quality with micrometers and indicators. Great fit if you have 2+ years machining experience, like working with different machines, and want steady pay plus a full benefits package.
CMM Programmer
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for an aerospace manufacturer)
- Location: Newington, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $135,000 per year
Program and run CMM inspections on critical aerospace components, write and organize CMM programs, and support manufacturing and quality teams. This role is ideal if you’re strong in dimensional inspection and want higher pay, full benefits, and room to lead and improve processes.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing spots in Newington tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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