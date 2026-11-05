📢 Newfane Giving Tree: Apply by Nov 11 or pick a tag to give

💰 Holiday gift help and how to give back in Newfane

The Newfane Alumni Association is running its 6th Annual Giving Tree to provide holiday gifts for local students. In the past five years, this program has helped more than 700 Newfane students.

Families who could use extra help with holiday gifts are encouraged to apply by November 11, 2026 using the online form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf3oPmpf34c08g7f34lD5oS_dEHQwEtB0E9OlaYLE_WFj4sdQ/viewform.

If you’d like to support a child:

Digital Giving Tree tags will be available starting November 14, 2026 .

will be available starting . Physical tags will be available at Newfane Town Hall starting November 16, 2026.

Choose a tag, buy the requested gifts, and help make the holidays brighter for a Newfane student. The attached flyer (on the original post) has more dates and details.