Newcastle has some very cute kittens hoping for a safe, cozy home. All of these babies are at Newcastle Animal Shelter and ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Newcastle Animal Shelter

Phone: (405) 301-6038

Hex is a young female kitten with that classic Domestic Shorthair charm. She’s still a baby, so she’s at a great age to bond closely with her new family and learn house rules.

👉 Meet Hex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Newcastle Animal Shelter

Phone: (405) 301-6038

Jinx is a baby boy kitten who would love a family to grow up with. As a young Domestic Shorthair, he’s likely to adapt well to home life with a little patience and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Jinx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Newcastle Animal Shelter

Phone: (405) 301-6038

Kiki is a sweet baby girl who’s ready for a fresh start. As a young kitten, she’s at the perfect age to learn, play, and become a loving part of your household.

👉 Meet Kiki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Newcastle, OK and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Newcastle Animal Shelter at (405) 301-6038 and set up a time to visit. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.