Newburyport has a nice mix of creative retail and steady office roles right now. If you like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sustain boutique and chandlery

Sustain boutique and chandlery Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs/week, evenings required)

Pay: $20–$25 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

This is a creative retail role where you’ll make Instagram Reels/TikToks, help with candle and perfume making, and host fun in-store events and parties. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love social media, and want a hands-on, artsy job instead of typical retail.

Employer: Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$36 per hour

Benefits: Competitive medical/dental/vision/life, 401(k), and more (full benefits package)

Office-based customer support role with a technical twist, helping global customers with specialized heat exchanger equipment. Good for someone with 3+ years in technical/service or industrial settings who likes problem-solving, coordinating service, and some travel (about 30%).

Employer: Rochester Electronics, LLC

Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Low-cost medical/dental/vision (company pays ~92% of premiums), PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, FSA

You’ll manage customer orders from start to finish, handle status updates and issues, and work closely with supply chain and logistics. Nice match if you’re organized, like working with systems (ERP/Salesforce), and enjoy steady, detail-focused customer work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.