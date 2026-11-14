Newburyport’s fast-food scene is busy, and one local McDonald’s group is building up its leadership team. If you like a quick pace, clear growth paths, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's (franchisee-owned)

McDonald's (franchisee-owned) Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23/hour starting, raises tied to milestones and performance

This is a paid leadership program to learn how to run a multi-million-dollar restaurant. You’ll get hands-on training with an experienced GM, manage shifts, learn scheduling, inventory, and cost control, and have a clear path to General Manager.

Perks: Paid training and mentorship, 100% paid health insurance options, annual paid vacation, education support (Archways to Opportunity), free uniforms and free food, and a locally owned, people-first culture.

Employer: McDonald's (franchisee-owned)

McDonald's (franchisee-owned) Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Management trainees from $18.50/hour, McDonald’s certified managers from $20/hour (with some flexibility based on experience and certifications)

Lead evening and night shifts, coach crew members, and keep service fast and friendly. You’ll run shift operations, handle staffing and inventory, and help hit service and profit goals.

Perks: Paid training and leadership development, education support, health insurance options for full-time, free uniforms and food, recognition and bonus for class completion, and strong paths to upper management.

Employer: McDonald's (franchisee-owned)

McDonald's (franchisee-owned) Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Management trainees from $18.50/hour, McDonald’s certified managers from $20/hour (with some flexibility based on experience and certifications)

Perfect if you like the busy lunch rush more than late nights. You’ll lead mid-day shifts, guide the crew, keep food safety and cleanliness high, and help train new team members.

Perks: Same as other shift manager roles: paid training, leadership development, education support, health insurance options (full-time), free uniforms and food, and growth into higher management.

Employer: McDonald's (franchisee-owned)

McDonald's (franchisee-owned) Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Management trainees from $18.50/hour, McDonald’s certified managers from $20/hour (with some flexibility based on experience and certifications)

For early birds who like to be done by afternoon. You’ll run breakfast and morning shifts, lead the team, manage flow and inventory, and keep standards high while most people are still waking up.

Perks: Paid training, leadership development, education support, health insurance options (full-time), free uniforms and food, and clear promotion paths.

If you’re 18+ and ready to grow in food service, pick the shift that fits your life and apply while these spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.