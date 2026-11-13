Newburyport’s food scene is busy year-round, from hospitals to pizza shops to waterfront spots. Here are several solid full-time roles if you like fast-paced kitchens and working with people.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies) Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Bakery Manager with daily operations, from production and merchandising to scheduling and inventory. Good fit if you love baking, leading a team, and keeping a busy department running smoothly. Includes weekly pay, associate discounts, and health/retirement benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health

Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.66 – $27.81/hour

Lead batch cooking for patients and the cafeteria, using full kitchen equipment and following standardized recipes and HACCP standards. You’ll help guide other cooks, keep things clean and safe, and must be ServSafe certified; 2+ years of food production experience preferred.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run shifts at a busy pizza shop, handling staffing, inventory, cash control, and customer service. This is hands-on: you’ll make pizzas, take orders, keep the store clean, and lead the crew, with room to grow into general manager or even franchise owner.

Employer: Bar 25

Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $60,000/year

Work a busy line at Bar 25, prepping ingredients, cooking menu items, and keeping your station clean and stocked. Perks include competitive pay, shift meals, paid time off, parking incentive, and growth opportunities in a fun, energetic kitchen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local spots often keep good resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.