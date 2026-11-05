👔 Newburyport Management Jobs with Multiple Bank & Tech Openings

Newburyport has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from community banking to high-tech manufacturing. If you’ve got management experience, these could be strong next-step moves.

Employer: Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy local branch, coach the team, and keep daily operations smooth while staying close to the community. This role is great if you have 3+ years in retail banking or customer service and want to grow into higher leadership.

Employer: Rochester Electronics, LLC

Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,155/year

Lead cross‑functional teams on new semiconductor products from idea to production. Ideal if you have an engineering degree, 4+ years as a technical project lead/program manager, and want a high‑impact role in a global electronics company with strong benefits.

(Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position. Apply via Rochester’s careers page: https://www.rocelec.com/about/careers)

Employer: Eastern Bank

Location: Newburyport, MA

Type: Full-time

Hiring Range: $59,594 – $95,776 (actual pay depends on experience, skills, and market factors)

Run a mid‑sized branch, lead sales and service goals, and represent Eastern Bank in the local business community. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of management experience in retail banking, strong people skills, and like being out in the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in cycles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.