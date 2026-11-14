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Newburgh
📅 Lake Street community meeting on November 14 at 1 PM
3 days ago
📅 Lake Street community meeting with Councilwoman Stewart
Lake Street neighbors are invited to a community meeting with Councilwoman Stewart on Saturday, November 14 at 1:00pm.
The meeting will be held at the Activity Center, 401 Washington Street, Newburgh, NY 12550.
If you live on or near Lake Street, this is a chance to show up, hear updates, and share your questions or concerns directly with your council representative.
More Info: LAKES STREET COMMUNITY MEETING HOSTED BY COUNCILWO...
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