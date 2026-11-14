📅 Lake Street community meeting with Councilwoman Stewart

Lake Street neighbors are invited to a community meeting with Councilwoman Stewart on Saturday, November 14 at 1:00pm.

The meeting will be held at the Activity Center, 401 Washington Street, Newburgh, NY 12550.

If you live on or near Lake Street, this is a chance to show up, hear updates, and share your questions or concerns directly with your council representative.