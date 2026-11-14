📅 City Charter Review meetings on Nov. 16 & 30

The City of Newburgh Charter Review Commission has two upcoming public meetings.

Monday, November 16, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Monday, November 30, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Location for both: Activity Center, 401 Washington Street, Newburgh, NY 12550

Both meetings will be held in person.

If you’re interested in how the City Charter is being reviewed or what topics will be discussed, you can: