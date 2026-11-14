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Newburgh
📅 Newburgh Charter Review meetings on Nov. 16 & 30, 2026
3 days ago
📅 City Charter Review meetings on Nov. 16 & 30
The City of Newburgh Charter Review Commission has two upcoming public meetings.
- Monday, November 16, 2026 – 7:00 PM
- Monday, November 30, 2026 – 7:00 PM
- Location for both: Activity Center, 401 Washington Street, Newburgh, NY 12550
Both meetings will be held in person.
If you’re interested in how the City Charter is being reviewed or what topics will be discussed, you can:
- Attend either meeting at the Activity Center, or
- Visit the Charter Review Commission webpage for agendas and specific details: https://www.cityofnewburgh-ny.gov/351/Charter-Review-Commission
More Info: CHARTER REVIEW COMMISSION MEETINGS SCHEDULED FOR N...
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