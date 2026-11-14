Newburgh’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring across sales, merch, and management. If you like helping customers and want steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rainbow Shops

Rainbow Shops Location: Newburgh, NY

Salary: $13.20–$14.25/hour

Type: Likely full-time or part-time (retail hourly role)

This is an entry-level management track role where you learn store operations while working sales and stock. Good fit if you have 6+ months retail department manager experience and want strong growth potential plus benefits like medical, dental, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Rainbow Shops

Rainbow Shops Location: Newburgh, NY

Salary: $13.20–$15.50/hour

Type: Likely full-time (entry-level management)

Step into management with a company opening 60 new stores a year, giving you room to move up. You’ll help run the store, train staff, and keep things organized; 6+ months retail department manager experience is required, and you get access to benefits and PTO.

Employer: Rainbow Shops

Rainbow Shops Location: Newburgh, NY

Salary: $14.20–$18.00/hour

Type: Likely full-time (management)

For experienced retail leaders with 2+ years women’s apparel management, this role has you overseeing visuals, asset protection, expenses, and customer experience. Comes with a benefits package, 401(k), PTO, and clear advancement in a fast-growing chain.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Newburgh, NY

Salary: $16.00–$16.65/hour

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule (weekdays)

Hands-on role building displays, setting signage, and keeping products easy to find, mostly behind-the-scenes with some customer help. Offers set weekday schedule, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, PTO, and 10% associate discount.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Newburgh, NY

Salary: $27.25–$29.98/hour + monthly bonus

Type: Full-time (assistant manager)

Lead a high-performing team in a tools and hardware store, with duties from customer service to stocking and serving as Leader on Duty. You get respectful schedules (6am–10pm), PTO (up to ~152 hours/year), sick time, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and store discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.