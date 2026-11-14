Newburgh is busy right now with freight and package work, which means steady hours for local drivers and yard pros. If you like staying close to home and keeping things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Newburgh, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.75 – $23.75 per hour

Move trailers around the FedEx yard and help load/unload packages. Good fit if you like physical work, fast pace, and want to get into transportation without prior experience (just need a valid driver’s license).

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Newburgh, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.53 – $37.23 (hourly range)

Drive different routes as needed, picking up and delivering FedEx packages while staying local. This role pays well for part-time, and comes with benefits like health coverage, 401(k) with up to 8% match, and tuition reimbursement for eligible employees.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Newburgh, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.16 – $34.39 (hourly range)

Local pick-up and delivery driving with regular customer contact. If you’re 21+, can lift 50 lbs, and want a steady driving job with benefits and room to grow, this is a solid FedEx option.

Employer: NFI

Location: Newburgh, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $25.00 per hour (about $850 – $900 per week)

Home-daily yard spotter role moving trailers in and out of dock doors and doing yard checks. You’ll get day-one health, dental, and vision, 401(k), paid time off, and a steady 3 days on / 3 days off schedule if you have a Class A CDL and at least 6 months tractor-trailer experience.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—transportation roles in Newburgh tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.