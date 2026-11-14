🚨 Boil water notice lifted for Locust Street

The boil water notice issued on November 9, 2026 has been lifted for City of Newburgh water customers on Locust Street between Chestnut Street and Wisner Avenue.

All repairs are done, and testing shows no Coliform in the water. The Orange County Department of Health has reviewed the results and says there is no need to boil your water before using it anymore.

If you have questions about your water, you can call:

City of Newburgh Water Department: (845) 565-3356

Orange County Health Department: (845) 291-2331

Please share this with others who use this water, especially people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses, by posting it in a public place or handing out copies.