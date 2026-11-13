Newburgh’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both experienced RNs and CNAs. If you want steady hours and strong benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS)

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) Location: Newburgh, NY (also floats to Middletown & Fishkill)

(also floats to Middletown & Fishkill) Type: Full-time (four 10-hour shifts: Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, 8a–6p)

(four 10-hour shifts: Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, 8a–6p) Pay: Starting at $55/hour

Work with oncologists and hematologists delivering chemo, biologics, and supportive meds while supporting patients and families through treatment. Strong fit if you want oncology experience, research exposure, and day-one benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays).

Employer: Sapphire Nursing at Meadow Hill

Location: Newburgh, NY

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $19.77 – $22.32/hour

Bonus: $1,200 sign-on bonus (paid in quarterly installments after 90 days)

Hands-on role in a skilled nursing facility, helping residents with daily care, comfort, and vital signs on the night shift. Comes with union benefits (1199 SEIU package), PTO, sick time, pension, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Sapphire Nursing at Meadow Hill

Location: Newburgh, NY

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $19.77 – $22.32/hour

Bonus: $1,200 sign-on bonus (paid in quarterly installments after 90 days)

Similar duties as the overnight CNA role, but on the evening shift—great if you prefer afternoons and nights over overnights. You’ll support elderly residents with hygiene, mobility, meals, and documentation, with the same strong benefits package.

Employer: U.S. Renal Care

Location: Newburgh, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $44.69 – $58.56/hour

Provide direct dialysis care, complete pre/post-treatment assessments, and work closely with techs and the care team to support patients with kidney disease. Good match if you like steady patient relationships, clear protocols, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.