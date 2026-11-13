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🍽️ Newburgh NY Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Newburgh’s food scene is busy, and a few solid kitchen roles just popped up. If you like a steady schedule and working with food, these are worth a look.
Cook Team Member – Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill
- Employer: Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill
- Location: Newburgh, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle food prep and cooking for a fast-paced Mexican grill, keeping recipes consistent and the kitchen clean. Comes with paid time off, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.
Note: This Cook role also appears on Indeed with the same details, so it’s listed here once.
Kitchen Assistant – Building Blocks Child Care Center
- Employer: Building Blocks Child Care Center
- Location: Newburgh, NY
- Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday
- Hours: 9:00 AM–1:00 PM or 9:00 AM–2:00 PM (about 20–25 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.00 per hour
Daytime-only kitchen role in a daycare setting—prep and serve snacks and lunch, wash dishes, and keep the kitchen clean and organized. Great if you want steady weekday hours in a child-friendly environment.
If something here fits, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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