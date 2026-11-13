Newburgh’s food scene is busy, and a few solid kitchen roles just popped up. If you like a steady schedule and working with food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill

Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill Location: Newburgh, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle food prep and cooking for a fast-paced Mexican grill, keeping recipes consistent and the kitchen clean. Comes with paid time off, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.

Note: This Cook role also appears on Indeed with the same details, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Building Blocks Child Care Center

Location: Newburgh, NY

Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday

Hours: 9:00 AM–1:00 PM or 9:00 AM–2:00 PM (about 20–25 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00 per hour

Daytime-only kitchen role in a daycare setting—prep and serve snacks and lunch, wash dishes, and keep the kitchen clean and organized. Great if you want steady weekday hours in a child-friendly environment.

If something here fits, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.