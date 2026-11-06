🚨 Four face felony drug charges after Thruway cocaine seizure

🚨 Felony drug arrests after cocaine seizure at Thruway stop

On October 26, 2026 around 1:03 p.m., New York State Police stopped a 2016 Hyundai traveling northbound on the New York State Thruway in the town of Newburgh, pulling into the Plattekill Service Area.

Troopers say they saw a passenger throw a plastic bag from the vehicle. The bag reportedly held about 544 grams (over a pound) of cocaine, based on a field test.

The driver, Junaid A. Khan, 28, of Peru, NY, and passengers Phillip Earl Preyear, 29, of Jersey City, NJ; Katelynn Goheens, 36, of Plattsburgh, NY; and Kassie E. King, 32, of Plattsburgh, NY were all arrested.

They face multiple charges, including 1st-degree and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felonies), plus additional charges specific to each person such as intent to sell, tampering with physical evidence, and 7th-degree possession.

All four were arraigned in Newburgh Town Court and sent to Orange County Jail. They are due back in Newburgh Town Court on November 10, 2026. The Troop F Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted in the investigation.