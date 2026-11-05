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🏥 Newburgh NY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up to $157K+
Newburgh’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially for therapists, counselors, and NPs. If you’re looking to stay local but grow your career, these openings are worth a look.
Physical Therapist – Home Health, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Optum / Willcare, part of LHC Group
- Location: Newburgh, NY (home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $104,840–$157,259 annual total cash target pay
- Also listed as: duplicate posting of same role
You’ll provide in-home physical therapy—evaluations, treatment plans, and follow-up visits—to help patients stay safe and independent at home. This role comes with a $10,000 sign-on bonus for external hires, strong pay, and a mix of per-visit and hourly compensation, plus a full benefits package if eligible.
Women’s Health / Family Nurse Practitioner – 1099 Contractor
- Employer: Private psychiatric practice (contact: Crystal Moschiano, PMHNP-BC, PMH-C)
- Location: Orange County, NY (Newburgh area, in-person preferred)
- Type: 1099 Independent Contractor
- Pay: $70–$120 per hour, percentage-based split
Great fit if you’re a WHNP or FNP who loves women’s health and wants flexibility. You’ll focus on perimenopause/menopause, hormonal and reproductive health, and how these connect with mental health, with office space, EHR, admin support, and marketing provided.
CASAC – Credentialed Alcoholism & Substance Abuse Counselor
- Employer: The IMA Group
- Location: Newburgh & Middletown, NY (travel between sites)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $28–$30 per hour, based on experience
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–4:00 PM, no nights, no weekends, no on-call
You’ll handle substance use assessments for clients referred by the County DSS and connect them with treatment. This is a steady weekday schedule with benefits like health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and student loan help.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring in Newburgh moves fast, and doors often open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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