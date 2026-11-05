⚠️ Nov 5 City Council work session cancelled; next meeting Nov 9

⚠️ Newburgh City Council work session cancelled; next meeting Nov 9

The Newburgh City Council Work Session that was scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2026 has been cancelled.

The next Regular Council Meeting is still happening on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

If you follow Council business or were planning to attend the work session, update your calendar to the Nov. 9 meeting instead.

For agendas and more details about upcoming Council meetings, visit the City Council webpage: https://cityofnewburgh-ny.gov/288/City-Council-Legislative-Body.