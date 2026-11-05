🛒 Newburgh, NY Retail Jobs: Multiple Openings From $16–$80K

Newburgh’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around auto parts and specialty shops. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Newburgh, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $22.00/hour

Keep the sales floor stocked, clean, and organized, and help customers find what they need. This role also helps pull and stage parts for deliveries, with chances to grow your career inside a large, stable company.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Newburgh, NY

Type: Full-time (can also be part-time per description)

(can also be part-time per description) Estimated Pay: $16.40 – $17.75/hour

Split your time between helping DIY customers at the counter and safely delivering parts to local shops. Good fit if you like talking with people, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with benefits.

Employer: Curaleaf

Location: 8 N Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550

Type: Full-time, Exempt (Bonus Eligible)

Salary Range: $70,000 – $80,000/year

Lead a high-volume cannabis retail store, manage a team of 20+ people, and drive sales and operations. Ideal if you have 3+ years of retail leadership, are comfortable with a fast-paced environment, and want strong growth potential plus solid benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.