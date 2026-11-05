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🏥 Newburgh IN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Newburgh’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for travelers, new grads, and licensed therapists. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Newburgh, IN.
Travel Medical Surgical Registered Nurse (Nights) – $2,125–$2,323/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Newburgh, IN (acute care hospital, ~116 beds)
- Type: Internship / Travel contract (13 weeks, nights)
- Pay: $2,125–$2,323 weekly
- Schedule: 3x12s, 18:30–07:00, start date 11/23/2026
- Requirements: 1+ year RN experience, IN or Compact RN license, Epic charting
This is a high-paying travel Med-Surg role with strong support: day‑one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid housing or stipend (if eligible), sick time, CEUs, and help with licensing and relocation.
Occupational Therapist Assistant (OTA) – Full Time
- Employer: Creative Health Solutions
- Location: Newburgh, IN (skilled nursing setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
- Requirements: Valid State OTA license
Therapist‑run company with a focus on clinical quality and therapist autonomy. Offers medical, dental, vision, $50,000 company‑paid life insurance, disability coverage, generous PTO, 401(k), and free CEUs while you deliver hands‑on rehab and track patient progress.
Note: This OTA role appears on both LinkedIn and Indeed; it’s the same position, just posted in two places.
Graduate Pharmacy Intern
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Newburgh, IN (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay Range: $24.25–$42.00/hour
- Deadline: Application window expected to close 05/01/2027
- Requirements: PharmD from a U.S.-accredited program, intern/tech license as required, ability to obtain pharmacist license within 120 days of graduation
Great fit for near‑grads or new grads ready to step into a pharmacist track. You’ll follow a structured training roadmap, support daily pharmacy operations, learn DUR and safety practices, and may help with immunizations, with access to CVS’s broader benefits and discounts (eligibility based on hours).
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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