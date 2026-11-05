🏥 Newburgh IN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Newburgh’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for travelers, new grads, and licensed therapists. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Newburgh, IN.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Newburgh, IN (acute care hospital, ~116 beds)

Newburgh, IN (acute care hospital, ~116 beds) Type: Internship / Travel contract (13 weeks, nights)

Internship / Travel contract (13 weeks, nights) Pay: $2,125–$2,323 weekly

Schedule: 3x12s, 18:30–07:00 , start date 11/23/2026

3x12s, , start date Requirements: 1+ year RN experience, IN or Compact RN license, Epic charting

This is a high-paying travel Med-Surg role with strong support: day‑one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid housing or stipend (if eligible), sick time, CEUs, and help with licensing and relocation.

Employer: Creative Health Solutions

Location: Newburgh, IN (skilled nursing setting)

Newburgh, IN (skilled nursing setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Requirements: Valid State OTA license

Therapist‑run company with a focus on clinical quality and therapist autonomy. Offers medical, dental, vision, $50,000 company‑paid life insurance, disability coverage, generous PTO, 401(k), and free CEUs while you deliver hands‑on rehab and track patient progress.

Note: This OTA role appears on both LinkedIn and Indeed; it’s the same position, just posted in two places.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Newburgh, IN (retail pharmacy)

Newburgh, IN (retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $24.25–$42.00/hour

Deadline: Application window expected to close 05/01/2027

Application window expected to close Requirements: PharmD from a U.S.-accredited program, intern/tech license as required, ability to obtain pharmacist license within 120 days of graduation

Great fit for near‑grads or new grads ready to step into a pharmacist track. You’ll follow a structured training roadmap, support daily pharmacy operations, learn DUR and safety practices, and may help with immunizations, with access to CVS’s broader benefits and discounts (eligibility based on hours).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.