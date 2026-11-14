Newberry’s retail scene is busy and hiring, especially for folks who like leading teams and helping customers. If you’ve got store or sales experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Newberry, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

This role leads the whole store: sales, staffing, and customer experience. Good fit if you have 3–5 years store manager experience and want a company that promotes from within and offers health, dental, 401(k), paid vacation, and paid training.

Employer: TCC Wireless / Metro by T-Mobile

Location: Newberry, SC

Type: Full-time (about 45 hours/week)

Salary: $30–$62 per hour (average hourly + commission)

Lead a wireless sales team, drive store results, and earn uncapped commission that’s paid twice a month. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities if you like tech and fast-paced sales.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Newberry, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $18.25/hour (depending on experience) + monthly bonus

Supervise stocking and store standards while also helping customers on the floor. Offers PTO (up to 152 hours/year), sick time, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and employee discounts, plus a clear path to promotion.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and pay can change, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.