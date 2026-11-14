undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Newberry
💰 Newberry turns waste into soil, saves over $100K a year
12 days ago
💰 Newberry partnership turns waste into soil and saves $100K a year
The City of Newberry has celebrated a ribbon cutting for Life Soils’ new location in Newberry, FL.
Life Soils works with the City to turn yard debris and leftover material from the City’s new wastewater plant into COMAND, a natural, nutrient-rich soil amendment made locally.
This process:
- Improves soil health and water retention
- Supports stronger plant growth
- Cuts down on the amount of material that needs to be thrown away
- Is expected to save the City more than $100,000 each year in disposal costs
The City is highlighting this as an example of a local, sustainable business helping Newberry grow while reducing waste.
More Info: City of Newberry Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for Lif...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1