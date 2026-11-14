💰 Newberry partnership turns waste into soil and saves $100K a year

The City of Newberry has celebrated a ribbon cutting for Life Soils’ new location in Newberry, FL.

Life Soils works with the City to turn yard debris and leftover material from the City’s new wastewater plant into COMAND, a natural, nutrient-rich soil amendment made locally.

This process:

Improves soil health and water retention

and Supports stronger plant growth

Cuts down on the amount of material that needs to be thrown away

Is expected to save the City more than $100,000 each year in disposal costs

The City is highlighting this as an example of a local, sustainable business helping Newberry grow while reducing waste.