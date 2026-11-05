🛒 Newberry, SC Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Newberry’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these local stores are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Newberry, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay + benefits)

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, leading the team, and keeping the store running smoothly. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in retail leadership, enjoy coaching others, and want a path to grow into higher management with health, dental, 401(k), paid vacation, and training.

Employer: Hibbett

Hibbett Location: Newberry, SC (The Hermitage)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $9.00/hour

Entry-level role focused on customer service and product sales in a fast-paced store. Great if you’re starting out, want flexible hours, and like talking with customers about gear and promotions while keeping the store clean and organized.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Newberry, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.25 – $26.68/hour + monthly bonus

Lead a high-performing team, handle store operations, and model strong customer service. This role comes with paid time off (up to 152 hours/year), 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and clear promotion paths, plus respectful schedules between 6am–10pm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties are in each posting, and managers can often work with your schedule.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.