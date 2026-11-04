🏭 Newbern TN Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings $65K–$100K

Newbern’s auto manufacturing scene is busy right now, and RESRG is hiring for key leadership and engineering roles. If you’ve got assembly or paint experience, these are solid, full-time jobs with strong benefits.

Employer: RESRG / RESRG Automotive

RESRG / Location: Newbern, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $65,000 – $85,000 per year (listed under similar Assembly Supervisor role)

Lead day-to-day assembly operations, coach team leaders and operators, and keep production on track for safety, quality, and output. Good fit if you have manufacturing leadership experience, know Lean/5S, and like being on the floor solving problems and improving processes.

Employer: RESRG Automotive

Location: Newbern, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000 per year

Own the technical side of automotive paint operations: optimize paint processes, cut scrap, and support new product launches. Great for engineers with 3–4+ years in manufacturing, robotics/automation, and automotive paint or coatings who want a hands-on, data-driven role.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.