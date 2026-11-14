Newberg’s retail scene is steady and hiring, with banks and big-name stores looking for friendly faces. If you like helping people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: First Community Credit Union

First Community Credit Union Location: Newberg, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help members with their banking, answer questions, and handle cash with care. This role stands out for strong benefits like 100% employer-paid medical & dental, annual bonus potential, generous time off, tuition help, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Newberg, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at the fuel center helping customers, running the register, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good fit if you like a fast-paced job, can work with little supervision, and want steady hours with a major retailer.

Employer: Fred Meyer – Murray’s Cheese

Location: Newberg, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the in-store cheese shop, cutting and wrapping cheese, offering samples, and talking with customers about products. Great if you’re a food lover who enjoys learning, chatting with shoppers, and creating fun, theatrical retail experiences.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has schedule or detail options that might work for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.