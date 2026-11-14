Newberg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for night owls. If you like caring for patients while the town sleeps, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Providence Newberg Medical Center

Providence Newberg Medical Center Location: Newberg, OR (1001 Providence Dr)

(1001 Providence Dr) Type: Full-time (.9 FTE), Night shift (7pm–7:30am, 3x12s, every 3rd weekend)

Pay Range: $56.76 – $80.39/hr base, plus $10/hr night differential and $8,000 hiring bonus for eligible external hires

OB acute nursing with strong pay, differentials, and a big hiring bonus. Comes with Providence’s full benefits package, PTO (up to 25 days/year for eligible staff), retirement match, tuition help, and on-site parking. Requires RN license, BLS, NRP (within 90 days), and 1 year of nursing experience.

Employer: Avamere at Newberg

Location: Newberg, OR (730 Foothills Dr)

(730 Foothills Dr) Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay Range: $19.70 – $26.47/hr DOE, plus attendance bonus ($100 per pay period for full-time with perfect attendance)

Hands-on role passing meds and providing direct care in assisted living, with extra pay for perfect attendance. Includes health insurance (medical, dental, vision), 401(k) with employer match, PTO, holiday premium pay, EAP, and multiple supplemental insurance options. Prior caregiver/med tech experience in memory care or assisted living is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Newberg tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.