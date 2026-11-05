🏥 Newberg, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Newberg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on bedside care to leadership and travel roles. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay local (or pass through on contract), these are worth a look.

Employer: Marquis Companies

Marquis Companies Location: Newberg, OR

Type: Part-time (also notes full-time and on-call options)

(also notes full-time and on-call options) Pay: Starting at $22/hour, $23/hour after CNA licensure

Help residents with daily care in a senior care setting while being part of a large, supportive team. This role stands out for strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off) and tuition reimbursement for your NA training plus up to $25,000 for ongoing education.

Employer: Chehalem Post Acute

Location: Newberg, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead and support the nursing team in a long-term care facility, from care planning and quality assurance to staff supervision. Good fit if you’re an RN with leadership experience who likes both hands-on clinical work and policy/administrative work.

Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing

Location: Newberg, OR

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: Approx. $2,706 per week (40 hours/week)

Home health PT contract with day shifts and 8–10 hour days, 4–5 days a week. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, housing and meal stipends, 401(k), and license/travel reimbursement—nice option if you want strong weekly pay and flexibility.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.