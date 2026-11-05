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🍽️ Newberg OR Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Newberg’s food scene is busy right now—pizza spots and care centers are both hiring and open to folks starting out or growing into leadership.
Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced shifts and serving people.
Restaurant Crew Member – MOD Pizza
- Employer: MOD Pizza
- Location: Newberg, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $20.65/hour (base $15.55/hr + average $5.10/hr in tips at this location)
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, paid sick time, 401(k), free pizza/salad/drinks, pet insurance, discounted gym, free counseling
You’ll make custom pizzas and salads, keep the line moving fast, and help create a fun, welcoming vibe for guests. No experience needed—just be at least 16, show up on time, and be ready to learn and work as part of a high-energy team.
Dietary Aide – Marquis Companies
- Employer: Marquis Companies
- Location: Newberg, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)
- Perks: Paid vacation and sick time, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, uniforms, education help (up to $25,000 for ongoing education), employee assistance program
This role supports seniors at mealtimes—setting and clearing tables, helping residents with meals, light kitchen prep, and dishwashing. It’s entry-level with training provided; you’ll just need to get a food handler’s card or ServSafe certification.
Restaurant Shift Supervisor – MOD Pizza
- Employer: MOD Pizza
- Location: Newberg, OR
- Type: Not listed (typically part- to full-time; check posting)
- Pay: About $22.10/hour (base $17.00/hr + average $5.10/hr in tips at this location)
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, week of paid vacation, paid sick time, 401(k), free pizza/salad/drinks, pet insurance, discounted gym, free counseling
You’ll run shifts, coach the crew, handle deployment and cash, and keep the restaurant clean, safe, and on standard. Needs 1+ year of restaurant or customer service experience, age 18+, and comfort leading a team during busy times.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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