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🛒 Newberg, OR Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring
Newberg’s retail scene is busy right now, with auto parts and jewelry shops both adding to their teams. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Commercial Specialist – AutoZone
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Newberg, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support local repair shops and businesses with parts, deliveries, and account support. This role mixes customer service, light sales, and logistics, with chances to step up when the Commercial Sales Manager is out.
Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role is the same. If LinkedIn is down for you, try this Indeed posting.
Part Sales Manager – AutoZone (Full Time)
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Newberg, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sales on the floor, help train the team, and keep inventory and cash handling on track. Good fit if you want leadership experience in retail and can work a flexible schedule, including some nights and weekends.
Jewelry Assistant Manager – Fred Meyer Jewelers
- Employer: Fred Meyer Jewelers
- Location: Newberg, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run the jewelry department, coach sales staff, and hit store sales goals while working with customers on special purchases and repairs. Ideal if you have jewelry sales experience and like turning big life moments into fun shopping experiences.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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