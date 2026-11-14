Newaygo has some very special Aussie mix puppies looking for loving homes. All three are young, social, and already working on their manners.

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Shelter: Lake Haven Rescue

Location: Newaygo, MI

About Ace:

Ace is described as “the sweetest” little guy. He loves to play with toys (especially cat toys!) and has been well socialized with dogs, cats, and livestock. He especially enjoys playing with the resident cat.

Energy & temperament: Very playful with a calm demeanor

Very playful with a Training: Crate trained , working on potty training

, working on Social: Loves his people and enjoys other animals

Health & vetting:

Ace will have all his vetting done, including neuter, 3 DPP vaccines, 4 wormings, and being started on preventatives (per listing).

For adoption details, fees, and to see if Ace is still available, please contact Lake Haven Rescue.

👉 Meet Ace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Shelter: Lake Haven Rescue

Location: Newaygo, MI

About Ada:

Ada is a sweet, smart little girl who loves to play with toys and has been well socialized with dogs, cats, and livestock. She adores playing with the foster’s dog.

Special feature: Aussie mix with a bob tail

Aussie mix with a Energy & temperament: Playful but with a calm demeanor

Playful but with a Training: Crate trained , doing well with potty training

, doing well with Social: Loves her people and enjoys other animals

Health & vetting:

Ada will have all her vetting done, including spay, 3 DPP vaccines, 4 wormings, and preventatives (per listing).

For adoption details, fees, and current availability, please reach out to Lake Haven Rescue.

👉 Meet Ada and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix (Tri Color)

Australian Shepherd mix (Tri Color) Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Shelter: Lake Haven Rescue

Location: Newaygo, MI

About Annie:

Annie is another sweet, playful Aussie mix who loves her toys and has been well socialized with dogs, cats, and livestock. She loves playing with the foster’s dog.

Coloring: Tri Color Aussie mix

Energy & temperament: Very playful yet calm-natured

Very playful yet Training: Crate trained , doing well with potty training

, doing well with Social: People-loving and comfortable with other animals

Health & vetting:

Annie will have all her vetting done, including spay, 3 DPP vaccines, 4 wormings, and preventatives (per listing).

For adoption info, fees, and to confirm she’s still available, contact Lake Haven Rescue.

👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Newaygo, MI and looking for a bright, social puppy to grow up with your family, these Aussie mixes at Lake Haven Rescue could be a perfect match. Please visit their listings, share with friends, and reach out to the rescue to learn more or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.