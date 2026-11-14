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🐶 Playful Aussie Puppies Ready for Adoption in Newaygo, MI
Newaygo has some very special Aussie mix puppies looking for loving homes. All three are young, social, and already working on their manners.
Ace
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: 8 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Lake Haven Rescue
- Location: Newaygo, MI
About Ace:
Ace is described as “the sweetest” little guy. He loves to play with toys (especially cat toys!) and has been well socialized with dogs, cats, and livestock. He especially enjoys playing with the resident cat.
- Energy & temperament: Very playful with a calm demeanor
- Training: Crate trained, working on potty training
- Social: Loves his people and enjoys other animals
Health & vetting:
Ace will have all his vetting done, including neuter, 3 DPP vaccines, 4 wormings, and being started on preventatives (per listing).
For adoption details, fees, and to see if Ace is still available, please contact Lake Haven Rescue.
👉 Meet Ace and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ada
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: 8 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Lake Haven Rescue
- Location: Newaygo, MI
About Ada:
Ada is a sweet, smart little girl who loves to play with toys and has been well socialized with dogs, cats, and livestock. She adores playing with the foster’s dog.
- Special feature: Aussie mix with a bob tail
- Energy & temperament: Playful but with a calm demeanor
- Training: Crate trained, doing well with potty training
- Social: Loves her people and enjoys other animals
Health & vetting:
Ada will have all her vetting done, including spay, 3 DPP vaccines, 4 wormings, and preventatives (per listing).
For adoption details, fees, and current availability, please reach out to Lake Haven Rescue.
👉 Meet Ada and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Annie
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix (Tri Color)
- Age: 8 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Lake Haven Rescue
- Location: Newaygo, MI
About Annie:
Annie is another sweet, playful Aussie mix who loves her toys and has been well socialized with dogs, cats, and livestock. She loves playing with the foster’s dog.
- Coloring: Tri Color Aussie mix
- Energy & temperament: Very playful yet calm-natured
- Training: Crate trained, doing well with potty training
- Social: People-loving and comfortable with other animals
Health & vetting:
Annie will have all her vetting done, including spay, 3 DPP vaccines, 4 wormings, and preventatives (per listing).
For adoption info, fees, and to confirm she’s still available, contact Lake Haven Rescue.
👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Newaygo, MI and looking for a bright, social puppy to grow up with your family, these Aussie mixes at Lake Haven Rescue could be a perfect match. Please visit their listings, share with friends, and reach out to the rescue to learn more or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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