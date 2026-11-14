The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down east of Newark on Thursday.

The tornado was part of a rare November thunderstorm that brought heavy rain and hail to the area.

The twister first touched down at 1:05 p.m. and was on the ground for 10 minutes, according to the weather service. It traveled 4.4 miles in the area of Old Baltimore Pike and Christiana Hospital, and at its widest cut a path of 175 yards. Its wind speed reached 100 mph.

No injuries were reported.

The weather service sent a team to the Newark area to evaluate the damage on Friday.

According to the team's report, the tornado began in the Salem Woods neighborhood, where it damaged siding and removed roof shingles from several homes. As the tornado approached White Drive, it began to wrap to the north-northwest, while continuing to produce minor damage to houses along the way.

It may have briefly lifted before it touched down again and continued to the northeast where it exited Salem Woods and crossed Old Baltimore Pike into The Oaks neighborhood. There, more minor roof and siding damage was observed.

The tornado then entered the Timber Farms neighborhood and then Norwegian Woods, where it uprooted trees and damaged several homes. From there, it moved to Chapman Woods, where it reached its peak intensity. Windows were blown in on multiple homes, and more significant shingle and siding loss was observed. Additionally, multiple trees were snapped along their trunks, leading to the peak estimated wind speed of 100 mph.

It crossed Chapman Road, causing more tree damage and knocking down a sign at the Sonesta Suites hotel, which fell on two vehicles.

The tornado then crossed Interstate 95, where it overturned a semi-truck, and then headed onto the property of Christiana Hospital. There, it damaged a helipad and two hospital helicopters, with one being rotated 90 degrees and the other receiving damage to its rotors.

Security camera video from the hospital showed that the tornado continued to proceed northeast and crossed Churchmans Road, before dissipating.

A ChristianaCare spokesperson said Friday that the hospital will build a temporary helipad and bring in cranes to remove the damaged helicopters so they can be inspected and repaired.

The same storm system also spawned an EF-1 tornado in Chesterfield, N.J., according to the National Weather Service.