The Grove at Newark has lost one of its largest tenants.

The Picklr abruptly closed its doors this week, just over a year after it opened.

"The Picklr Newark community was hands down the best community ever. We wouldn’t have been as great if it weren’t for all the staff and all the members that have come and gone over the year+ we’ve been here. It’s been great," the business posted in a farewell message on social media. "It’s so sad and it stinks that we are now closed as a facility, but the memories and the community are still here to stay."

The closure comes a month after the chain of indoor pickleball clubs filed for bankruptcy.

Founder and CEO Jorge Barragan told Sports Business Journal that some of the company's financial issues trace back to its decision to be a guarantor for facility lease payments for approximately 40 of its franchisees.

“We signed, unfortunately, too many corporate guarantees that landed on the holding company. And that’s on us. I own it,” Barragan told the publication.

Last year, The Picklr had more than $10 million in revenue but reported a net loss of $4.4 million.

When announcing the bankruptcy last month, the company said its clubs would remain open, but some locations have begun to close in recent days.

The Newark Picklr opened in August 2025, occupying half of the former Kmart space. It boasted 12 indoor pickleball courts, dink walls for practicing, a lounge area, a pro shop, locker rooms and a community room for events. The club worked on a membership model, similar to most gyms, in which members paid a monthly fee of $139 for unlimited access.

The closure of The Picklr is the first significant setback for The Grove, which has welcomed more than a dozen new businesses over the past few years after Fusco Management invested millions into the revitalization of the shopping center previously known as College Square.

Frank J. Vassallo IV, president of Fusco Management, said previously that it was important to have an entertainment component to the shopping center, along with restaurants and retail shops. The Picklr – and its next door neighbor Lefty's Alley and Eats, which opened in July – were heralded as destinations that would attract a more regional customer base to Newark and benefit the other businesses in The Grove.

Now, Fusco must search for another tenant to fill the 40,000-square-foot space being vacated by The Picklr.

Meanwhile, two fitness businesses have been announced as future tenants for the center portion of The Grove: StretchZone and JETSET Modern Pilates. Two additional businesses have signed letters of intent to come to The Grove, but Fusco has not yet disclosed their identities.