The week ahead: Veterans Day events in Newark

Veterans Day ceremony: Nov. 8, 11 a.m., at the Newark Reservoir, 240 Old Paper Mill Road. The Newark Morning Rotary Club will host a ceremony honoring veterans and other local heroes. Open to the public.

Veterans Day event: Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m., UD Green in front of Memorial Hall. Blue Hen Veterans, the Division of Student Life, and the Biden Institute will host the university’s Veterans Day event. Flags on the Green pays tribute to the over 4.4 million men and women who have volunteered to serve in the US military in the 25 years since September 11, 2001. The keynote speaker will be Brigadier General (Ret.) Karen Berry, secretary of the Delaware Department of Veteran Affairs.

Stars and Strides 5K: Nov. 14, 9 a.m., at Bloom Energy, 200 Christina Parkway. The annual Stars and Strides Delaware 5K will kick off the day, followed by family-friendly activities. Proceeds benefit veteran-related organizations. Registration for the race is $40 at starsandstridesdelaware.com.

For more events, visit newarkpostonline.com/local-events. To submit listings, go online or email news@newarkpostonline.com. Information runs in the print edition as space is available.