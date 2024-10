Police identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Bear

Police are searching for a driver who fled after fatally striking a bicyclist in Bear.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 40 near the intersection of Wellington Drive, according to Delaware State Police.

The cyclist, 40-year-old Adam Roberts of New Castle, was riding west on the right shoulder when he was hit by a black SUV that was also traveling on the shoulder. The collision knocked Roberts off his bike, and the driver of the SUV fled the scene.

Roberts was taken to Christiana Hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing, and troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dash cam footage to contact Cpl. Grade D. McKenna at 302-365-8486.