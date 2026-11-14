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Ohio
Energy Cooperative urges drivers to slow down
13 days ago
The Energy Cooperative is asking drivers to slow down and give extra space to roadside crews and other workers so they can work safely. Ohio law requires drivers to move over or slow down when they see workers on the side of the road.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Energy Cooperative
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