Newark’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to outpatient therapy and long‑term care. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or patient support, there’s something here at different experience levels.

Employer: Accelerated Rehabilitation Centers combined with Athletico Physical Therapy

Accelerated Rehabilitation Centers combined with Location: Newark, OH (Zip 43055 )

(Zip ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,000–$100,000/year

Work in an outpatient setting focused on quality care and outcomes, not just visit counts. This role comes with big perks: AI documentation support, strong mentorship, CEU allowance with extra PTO days, student loan repayment for eligible clinicians, and day‑one medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: Licking Memorial Health Systems

Location: Newark, OH

Type: Likely Full-time, Day shift (Labor & Delivery / Mother-Baby)

Likely (Labor & Delivery / Mother-Baby) Salary: Not listed

Provide full-scope L&D and mother-baby care, from fetal monitoring to surgical assist and newborn stabilization, in a community-focused, non-profit hospital. Great fit if you want to see your work impact local families and use advanced tech in a busy maternity setting.

Employer: Licking Memorial Health Systems

Location: Newark, OH

Type: Part-time / Casual (Float Pool)

Salary: Not listed

Perfect entry point if you want hospital experience without a clinical license. You’ll provide 1:1 observation and companionship for patients, keep close watch, and alert nursing staff as needed—no hands-on medical care required.

Employer: CareMed Group

Location: Facilities around Newark, OH (must live within ~1 hour)

Facilities around (must live within ~1 hour) Type: Not specified (in-person, ongoing primary care)

Not specified (in-person, ongoing primary care) Salary: $110,000–$130,000/year

Provide primary and preventive care to residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, managing both acute changes and chronic conditions. Ideal if you’re an experienced NP with prior nursing home or LTC background who enjoys team-based geriatric care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Newark tend to open and update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.