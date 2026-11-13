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🏥 Newark, OH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings up to $130K
Newark’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to outpatient therapy and long‑term care. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or patient support, there’s something here at different experience levels.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Accelerated Rehabilitation Centers combined with Athletico Physical Therapy
- Location: Newark, OH (Zip 43055)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,000–$100,000/year
Work in an outpatient setting focused on quality care and outcomes, not just visit counts. This role comes with big perks: AI documentation support, strong mentorship, CEU allowance with extra PTO days, student loan repayment for eligible clinicians, and day‑one medical, dental, and vision.
Staff Nurse, RN – Labor and Delivery / Mother-Baby (Days)
- Employer: Licking Memorial Health Systems
- Location: Newark, OH
- Type: Likely Full-time, Day shift (Labor & Delivery / Mother-Baby)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide full-scope L&D and mother-baby care, from fetal monitoring to surgical assist and newborn stabilization, in a community-focused, non-profit hospital. Great fit if you want to see your work impact local families and use advanced tech in a busy maternity setting.
Patient Sitter – Non-Clinical Staff (Float Pool) Casual
- Employer: Licking Memorial Health Systems
- Location: Newark, OH
- Type: Part-time / Casual (Float Pool)
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect entry point if you want hospital experience without a clinical license. You’ll provide 1:1 observation and companionship for patients, keep close watch, and alert nursing staff as needed—no hands-on medical care required.
Nurse Practitioner – Skilled Nursing & Primary Care
- Employer: CareMed Group
- Location: Facilities around Newark, OH (must live within ~1 hour)
- Type: Not specified (in-person, ongoing primary care)
- Salary: $110,000–$130,000/year
Provide primary and preventive care to residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, managing both acute changes and chronic conditions. Ideal if you’re an experienced NP with prior nursing home or LTC background who enjoys team-based geriatric care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Newark tend to open and update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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