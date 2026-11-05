🏥 Newark, Ohio Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Newark’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you want hospital work, home care, or a travel contract. Here are several openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Licking Memorial Health Systems

Licking Memorial Health Systems Location: Newark, OH (Shepherd Hill – outpatient chemical dependency)

(Shepherd Hill – outpatient chemical dependency) Type: Likely full-time, night shift (not clearly stated, but nights required)

Likely full-time, (not clearly stated, but nights required) Salary: Not listed

Support patients in an outpatient chemical dependency program: take vitals, collect specimens, do breathalyzers and urine drug screens, help with admissions/discharges, and transport patients to meetings. Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, CPR, and an Ohio driver’s license; nursing students can later move into a PCA–Student Nurse role with extra pay and tuition help.

Employer: Licking Memorial Health Systems

Licking Memorial Health Systems Location: Newark, OH

Type: Not listed (appears to be regular staff role)

Not listed (appears to be regular staff role) Salary: Not listed

Work under a licensed PT across med/surg, outpatient, and home health settings, treating patients across the lifespan. You’ll run PT modalities, teach exercises and device use, document care, and help with scheduling and transport. You must be licensed in Ohio and have completed an accredited PTA program.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Newark, OH (Long Term Acute Care facility)

(Long Term Acute Care facility) Type: Travel , 36 hrs/week , 12-hour day shifts , 13-week contract

, , , Pay: $1,660 – $1,838 per week (depending on experience/qualifications)

Travel RRT role providing respiratory care in a long-term acute care setting, including assessments, care planning, emergency response, and equipment maintenance. Requires Registered Respiratory Care Practitioner, 1–2 years acute care experience, and active BLS, ACLS, PALS; comes with day-one benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Licking Memorial Health Systems

Licking Memorial Health Systems Location: Newark, OH (home health in patients’ homes)

(home health in patients’ homes) Type: Listed as Full-Time in title (posting metadata shows part-time; confirm with employer)

Listed as in title (posting metadata shows part-time; confirm with employer) Salary: Not listed

Autonomous home health RN role doing in-home assessments, creating and updating care plans, coordinating with multiple disciplines, and handling wound care, tubes, and lines (training available if needed). You’ll need 2+ years of nursing experience, Ohio RN license, CPR, reliable transportation, and comfort with weekly on-call.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Newark tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.