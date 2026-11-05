🎓 Newark, OH Education Jobs – Multiple Local Teaching Roles

Newark’s education scene is busy right now, from after-school care to tech training and private music lessons. If you like helping people learn, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time options here.

Employer: Montessori Community School

Montessori Community School Location: Newark, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time , Monday–Friday, 2pm–6pm , at least 20 hours/week

, Monday–Friday, , at least Pay: $12–$14 per hour

Help run an after-school elementary program: meet kids off the bus, serve snack, help with homework, and lead activities. Great fit if you’re 18+ with a high school diploma/GED, can work all 5 days, and want steady hours with a chance to pick up extra time and get professional development support.

Employer: C-TEC of Licking County (via Licking County Chamber of Commerce posting)

(via Licking County Chamber of Commerce posting) Location: Newark, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Teach adults the skills they need for data center and industrial tech jobs—from electrical and mechanical systems to safety and troubleshooting. Ideal if you have hands-on experience in data centers, industrial maintenance, HVAC, or similar fields and want to move into teaching while staying close to industry.

Employer: Granville Music Academy

Location: Newark, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Independent contractor , flexible schedule, up to 5–6 days/week if desired

, flexible schedule, up to if desired Pay: $38–$42 per hour

Teach violin (and some beginner–intermediate piano) to students of all ages in a studio setting. Best for someone with a college degree in music, at least some teaching experience, and who wants flexible hours with strong hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers can tweak schedules or start dates for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.